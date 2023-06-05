News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Northwestern continues to impress four-star lineman Eddie Tuerk

Eddie Tuerk could play offensive or defensive line for Northwestern.
Eddie Tuerk could play offensive or defensive line for Northwestern. (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: Northwestern Class of 2024 l Cats plan to keep momentum going on second official visit weekend


This past weekend may have been the first official visit for four-star lineman Eddie Tuerk, but it was the eighth time he's been on Northwestern's campus since the start of his recruitment.

You might think that he gets diminishing returns from each time he makes the 45-minute trip north to Evanston, but the Wildcat program keeps Tuerk coming back time after time. His first visit was way back in October of 2021, and he got his offer from the Wildcats in February of 2022.

"The official visit was great!" said the LaGrange (Ill.) Lyons Township star on Sunday via text message.

This time, Tuerk really got a chance to hang out with Wildcat players and further explore whether he will play on the offensive or defensive line should he pick Northwestern.

We went in-depth with the player who has been at the top of NU's board for a long time.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}