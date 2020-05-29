WildcatReport - Northwestern has limited time to impress 3-star tackle Thomas Cole

Three-star tackle Thomas Cole says he was "very excited" to get an offer from Northwestern on May 15.

He has been impressed with NU's coaching staff, especially offensive line coach Kurt Anderson.

But the Wildcats have a limited time to get their foot in the door with Cole because the 6-foot-7 San Luis Obispo (Calif.) says that he will be coming up with a favorites list soon.

We caught up with Cole -- who was a tight end until this past season -- to get the latest on his recruiting picture.