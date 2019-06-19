@WildcatReport

Terian Williams looks destined to be one of the top national recruits in the 2022 class.

Though he's just 5-foot-11 and 175-pounds, the dynamic athlete from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview has already drawn seven scholarship offers. This past weekend, he picked up offers from Florida on Friday and Florida State on Saturday, after camping at each school.

Not bad for a kid who just finished his freshman year.

Williams took at trip up to Evanston to visit Northwestern for a one-day camp on June 8. He didn't walk away with an offer, but he was impressed by what he learned about he Wildcat program -- so much so that he plans to come back for a game in the fall.

How did Northwestern get in early on such a phenom, and do they have a shot at landing him in a few years? We have the story.