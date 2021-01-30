Northwestern joins impressive offer list for 4-star Ga. TE Oscar Delp
Northwestern on Wednesday offered four-star prospect Oscar Delp, one of the most sought-after tight ends in the country for the 2022 class.
Delp's offer list includes three-quarters of this past season's College Football Playoff field, as well as traditional power programs from coast-to-coast.
We talked to the standout from Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth standout to find out where the Wildcats stand.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news