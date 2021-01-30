Northwestern on Wednesday offered four-star prospect Oscar Delp, one of the most sought-after tight ends in the country for the 2022 class.

Delp's offer list includes three-quarters of this past season's College Football Playoff field, as well as traditional power programs from coast-to-coast.

We talked to the standout from Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth standout to find out where the Wildcats stand.