Stone threw for 4,030 yards and 35 touchdowns at SMU. (Photo by AP)

Northwestern made a splash in the transfer portal when it picked up the commitment of SMU quarterback Preston Stone last week. Stone was the backup for much of SMU's playoff run this season which led him to the portal, but he comes to Evanston as one of the most qualified signal callers in recent memory. He threw for 4,030 yards and 35 touchdowns in his four-year stint at SMU, with a 13-3 record for the Mustangs as a starter. WildcatReport reached out to Northwestern grad Lia Assimakopoulos, who covered the Wildcats as a student and now covers SMU, as well as the Dallas Stars, for The Dallas Morning News, to get the inside scoop on Stone. Here is our Q&A.

Advertisement

WildcatReport: What can Northwestern expect from Preston Stone? Assimakopoulos: Northwestern is getting a stud in Preston Stone. For some, it may have been easy to overlook the former SMU quarterback in the portal because he lost his quarterback battle to Kevin Jennings earlier this year, but once it became clear he would enter the portal, I felt any team that signed him would be getting an absolute steal. Stone led SMU to an 11-win season in 2023 in which it won an AAC championship in its final year before moving to the ACC. He’s a proven winner with a strong arm and thrives under pressure, as seen during SMU’s comeback win over Nevada in Week 0 this year. But beyond that, his leadership and attitude makes him a strong choice to lead a team. Even after losing the starting role, he remained a captain and as engaged as anyone in SMU’s historic 2024 season. SMU really did have two quarterbacks capable of starting at a power-conference school this year, but obviously, only one could win the job.

How does Stone compare to other QB transfers NU has brought in, especially the more experienced ones, like Peyton Ramsey from Indiana or Ben Bryant from Cincinnati? I remember the excitement around all of those transfers, and I would equate the addition of Stone to the excitement that was there when Northwestern added Hunter Johnson from Clemson. I know it didn’t quite pan out for Johnson in Evanston, but those around the program felt he could be a game-changer, and that’s what Stone could be. I anticipate his first year on campus to be similar to Peyton Ramsey’s. He was a veteran guy with plenty of game experience and was able to make an immediate impact. Stone could be the same.

MORE ON STONE: Five thoughts on Northwestern landing grad transfer QB Preston Stone

Stone had a very strong 2023 but SMU’s QB battle carried into the 2024 season and Jennings was the long-term winner. What was your read on that battle? How much was Stone’s early struggles or return from injury vs. Jennings being excellent? The quarterback battle at SMU this season was less of a product of what Stone did and more about fit. Stone entered the season as the clear starter, and that was the case for three games. But the offense was struggling to gel, and it was especially clear during the BYU game, where BYU’s size on the defensive front proved a challenge, especially since Stone isn’t as mobile as Jennings. Jennings’ versatility as a dual-threat quarterback, who was really run-first early this season, gave the offense more options when it needed them. Once things started clicking, it was hard to justify not going with Jennings. Stone did enter game action a few more times later in the season, throwing multiple touchdowns, including in a key situation in a one-score game against Louisville. His last 13 months since his season-ending leg-injury have been a challenge, but he’s had some bright moments throughout, nonetheless.

Stone was a two-year captain. How was he around the team after Jennings was named starter? What’s his legacy and reputation at SMU? For a quarterback situation that was so complicated and was bound to leave someone upset, the way Stone handled it was admired throughout the program and across Dallas. He remained the biggest supporter of Jennings, the entire team and Rhett Lashlee, and an active participant to the very end in the College Football Playoff. Obviously, it’s a bummer of a situation for Stone, who has strong family ties to SMU and as a Dallas native dreamed of leading the Mustangs to a national championship for his entire life. But his legacy at SMU will remain strong, and he’s thought of very highly on the Hilltop. SMU fans and his teammates want nothing but the best for him at Northwestern.

If Stone wasn’t in the portal, do you think he plays in the CFP game? Probably, but only in garbage time. Lashlee said after the game that he turned to Stone and asked if he wanted to enter the game in the fourth quarter, when SMU was trailing by a lot. But they together decided it wasn’t smart because of his transfer portal aspirations and the possibility of risking injury. Instead, they went with third-string Keldric Luster. Even though Jennings didn’t have his best game, Lashlee has made it clear that he would ride with one quarterback once he decided on his starter. Even during Jennings’ worst games, he’s kept him in. The CFP game was another example of that.

Lashlee has been a great coach for quarterbacks. How do you think Stone will fare outside his system? There’s no question that Stone and Lashlee have a strong connection, but I think he’ll be just fine. Lashlee recruited Stone [as the Mustangs' offensive coordinator] but left to become the OC at Miami before Stone arrived on campus. His first year was under Sonny Dykes, though he didn’t play much. Stone had even contemplated transferring once Dykes left for TCU — but stayed because of Lashlee. Bottom line, Stone was a top [four-star] recruit out of high school for a reason and highly sought after as a possible transfer twice, and that’s because his skill makes him a strong fit in a number of systems.