Damon Ferguson 'excited and blessed' by Northwestern offer

Northwestern offered 2026 running back Damon Ferguson on Dec. 23, joining a crowd of 20+ offers for the Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill running back.

"I was really excited and blessed to be offered by Northwestern..." he said. "We're still building a pretty good relationship but I think it's going in the right direction."

Ferguson's recruitment is packed with East Coast programs but the Wildcats join Indiana and Wisconsin as Midwest competitors for his commitment.

Read more about Ferguson in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!