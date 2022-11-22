WildcatReport

Sitting at 1-10, this season has not been the swan song Northwestern's seniors envisioned. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald said that it will be sad to see the seniors depart, but sending them out with a rivalry win over Illinois on Senior Day would be a way to send them out on a high note.

This senior group has ridden a rollercoaster over the course of their careers. The fifth- and sixth-year non-transfer seniors have been a part of two Big Ten West Championships and successfully navigated a global pandemic. They've also been a part of the three worst records of Fitzgerald's tenure.

"They've been through a lot," Fitzgerald said. "It'll be a really interesting chapter in their life-book when they get done with college, with playing ball, just what they went through in their college experience. From COVID to the championships and everything in between. It's been a pretty unique experience."

Fitzgerald praised the seniors' ability to keep the team together despite losing 19 of their last 23 games. It might seem like meaningless praise from a coach trying to find a positive as the program finds a new to way define rock bottom every week, but Northwestern hasn't quit on the season yet, and that shows on Saturdays.

Two of those leaders are cornerback AJ Hampton and wide receiver/special teams ace Ray Niro III. Both guys are making it a point to focus on all the positives from their journeys in purple as they approach their final game.

"It's a lot of love, and it's sad, too, especially all these faces, all the people I've met over the years." Hampton said. "I'm never going to forget it. It's all about connections. Personally, for me, I'm a very social guy, so I'm very grateful for every relationship I've made at Northwestern, all the opportunities they've given me."

Fitzgerald said the seniors have a large variety of personalities, which makes them a fun group to be around. There probably isn't a bigger personality in that group than Hampton, who is never at a loss for words.

Niro III, on the other hand, is a much more understated individual. The team bringing all kinds of different people is what Niro III will remember most about his time at Northwestern.

"Definitely a lot of emotions, seeing that I've been here for a really long time," Niro III said. "Just staying five years, you learn so much about the culture here."

The elements of Northwestern's culture that Niro III will take with him is needing everyone to be successful and the family atmosphere that helped the Cats make a pair of Big Ten Championship appearances during his tenure.

NU's seniors haven't let the struggles of the last two years taint their memories of their careers in Evanston.

"I have nothing but love for Northwestern and I always will," Hampton said.



