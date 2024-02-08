Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's dominant win over Nebraska that raised their record to 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten:

Buie was joined by Ryan Langborg with 18 points, and 15 off the bench from Nick Martinelli. Unfortunately, Ty Berry was injured in the first half and did not return after tweaking his knee on a drive to the basket.

The Wildcats took Tominaga out of the game completely, holding Nebraska's sharpshooter to just 11 points and no made threes.

Boo Buie led all scorers with 22 points, 17 in the first half, making it a point to go at Keisei Tominaga, the other highly billed Big Ten backcourt star of the game. There was little question going in who was the better player, and no question leaving it.

Armed with four days of rest after a grueling overtime loss at Minnesota, Northwestern looked refreshed and jumped on the Huskers, who were coming off their own overtime loss at Illinois three days ago, from the get-go.

Ty Berry's injury will continue to be evaluated: Berry went to the locker room and didn't return with a knee injury, a scary sight for a team that has relied greatly on his superb shooting, defense and auxiliary scoring.

As Ty Berry goes, so often does this team as his 44.3% three-point shooting touch creates clear lanes for Buie and Brooks Barnhizer to attack.

"I really don't [have an update]," Collins said. "We know he had a little twist of his knee and we'll just get more information. The doctors are on it and we have to see how he responds.

"You pray for the best, Ty is playing the best basketball of his career. We hope it isn't anything long term and I know he's going to fight like crazy to get back out on the floor as soon as he can."

The Wildcats survived smoothly enough after his exit with an 12-point win, but they showed vulnerability without Berry's ballhandling late in the game against Nebraska's press. Any extended time missed by Berry would be grave loss to a team that is already playing a very tight rotation down the stretch.





All gas, no brakes: After some much-needed days off, Northwestern's gas tanks were back to full and they put the pedal to the metal, yet again. Buie, who fouled out late in the game, played 35 minutes, Longborg logged 39 fand Barnhizer 37.

The double-digit win may have been an opportunity for head coach Chris Collins to give those guys, who all rank in the Top 7 in the Big Ten in minutes per game, a rest. But Berry's injury prevented him for doing that.

"They're playing," Collins said. "I've said it, I know I played a long time ago, good players don't want to come out, they want to play."

When the games are in regulation, the veteran trio has no qualms about going the distance and delivering. Langborg, who short-armed a pair of free throws late to seal a loss at Minnesota, was stellar in 39 minutes, with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

"It's always tough, but I think we're used to it," he said about his playing time. "All the work we put in over the summer prepares us for it. Rest is always nice and you take advantage."

Freshman guard Jordan Clayton played 10 minutes, a season-high in conference play, but Collins made it clear that was due to Berry's injury and not a preordained shift away from the high-intensity rotations.

"You have to come every day, use practice as your games and prepare like you'll be called upon," Collins said. "He didn't know coming into tonight that Ty was going to get hurt and that he would have to be ready.

"It's on him to be ready, and he was. I thought the shot he took was a great look, it was in and out but he took it with confidence. That's what we want, just play with confidence."

Collins said that last bit in the same tone as a parent that just wants a child to do his best. He picked up on that and added that any additional pressure beyond that on Clayton comes from a place of support.

"If you don't play with confidence, you'll get swallowed up. So come out, there might be some mistakes made, we might yell at you because you're a freshman," he added with a smile. "That's part of the deal and just stay confident, believe in yourself and learn from the older guys. Good minutes from him tonight, we really needed him."



