Northwestern offer 'definitely towards the top' for 2026 WR Brody Schaffer

Northwestern offered Brody Schaffer, a versatile 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver from Winneconne (Wis.) on Friday.

"[Head] coach [David] Braun called me and we had a great conversation," Schaffer said. "It's special getting offered by Northwestern because it's a Big Ten program, it's a great program.

"I was really excited that they offered and I'm excited to keep building a great relationship with them."

