Wayne Dennis had been talking to Northwestern assistant Jeff Genyk for “a couple weeks,” but he still didn’t see the offer he received from the Wildcats on Wednesday coming.

“I was happy, really excited,” said Dennis, an unranked wide receiver from Tampa (Fla.) Armwood whose only other offers were from Air Force, Army and Seton Hill. “I wasn’t expecting it.”

Get to know this 6-foot-4, 188-pounder who, despite his size, managed to mostly fly under the radar in this recruiting cycle.