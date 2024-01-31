One of the crown jewels of Northwestern's high-priority Elite Junior Day this past weekend was four-star defensive end Austin Alexander.

Alexander, the No. 2 player in Kentucky for 2025, said when he was offered that a good visit could bump the Wildcats up into his Top 5. Sure enough, he put Northwestern firmly among his favorites on the heels of his trip to Evanston.

"I'd like to say they're probably Top 5 for me," he said after his visit. "The academics mixed with the people, it was great to see and a really good time."

The foggy weather stole away a chance for Alexander to see the lakeside campus in its full glory, but he still enjoyed his trip and a chance to meet head coach David Braun in person.

Read more about Alexander, his visit and his possible decision timelines in this WildcatReport premium story.