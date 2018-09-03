Northwestern is still working on finishing off its 2019 class, but Sept. 1 was the end of the recruiting dead period and the first day of the 2018-19 recruiting year. And, as player personnel director Chris Bowers tweeted, the Wildcats are "locked in" on the 2020 class.



The Wildcats' recruiting office sent out #WildcatWave "edits" to several juniors on Saturday to show them some social media "love". Many of those players turned around and posted it on Twitter.

This is an example of the #WildcatWave graphic, tweeted by four-star DT Camron Jackson: