Meet Northwestern's 'Wave' of 2020 targets
Northwestern is still working on finishing off its 2019 class, but Sept. 1 was the end of the recruiting dead period and the first day of the 2018-19 recruiting year. And, as player personnel director Chris Bowers tweeted, the Wildcats are "locked in" on the 2020 class.
The Wildcats' recruiting office sent out #WildcatWave "edits" to several juniors on Saturday to show them some social media "love". Many of those players turned around and posted it on Twitter.
This is an example of the #WildcatWave graphic, tweeted by four-star DT Camron Jackson:
#WildcatWave20 The start of something great💯😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/chchbqdxgI— Cameron Jackson (@CamJackson70) September 2, 2018
The Wildcats, like all other programs, designate a hashtag for each recruiting class. For 2020, then, it will be #WildcatWave.
Not all of the prospects who received an edit from Northwestern tweeted it out, so this is not an exhaustive list. But you can bet that these 26 players will be getting some "love" from Northwestern in the coming weeks and months.
