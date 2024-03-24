BROOKLYN-A legendary season came to an unceremonious halt as Northwestern ran into the bracket's top team, UConn, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and lost 75-58. The Huskies, the defending national champions, shut down the Wildcats' star backcourt at the Barclays Center. Boo Buie, Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg combined for 40 points, just two days after scoring 63 to beat FAU. "This was a really special team to coach," Collins said. "Everything that was thrown at them, the injuries, the curveballs, the adversity. "It wasn't our night tonight, but every team except for one is going to feel like us in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately that night was tonight and we ran into a team that outplayed us, a better team." UConn was led by Bob Cousy Award finalist Tristen Newton with 20 points and 10 assists, and 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan nearly recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Here are our takeaways from the last game of Northwestern's 2023-24 season:



Buie, Langborg and Barnhizer leave game, season as legends: Buie checked out of the game with 1:24 left to a cheers of "Thank you, Boo!" from the Northwestern faithful who traveled to Brooklyn. He shared a long hug with Collins, who told him he loved him, he'd be family forever and this was something they built together. "We were just talking about our relationship, how we got the program here back-to-back," Buie said. "We talked about building it, what we were able to do. It was because of each other." It's all but assured that Buie's No. 0 will join Billy McKinney's 30 in the rafters of Welsh-Ryan Arena. "He's the GOAT in my opinion for our program. He is," an emotional Collins said. "Not only the records but his legacy as a winner, the credibility he gave our program...there's a friendship there that will be really long-lasting." Emotions ran high across the team, and across the press conference. It was touching to hear the depth of feeling that Langborg has for Northwestern, a "home away from home," he called it, after only one season in the purple and white. "Obviously not the way we wanted to end it off, but these guys next to me and the rest of the team, beyond grateful for the opportunity they gave me to come in here and contribute," Langborg said. "I feel like what we did this year is really special on the court, but off the court, we are brothers for life. I want to thank Northwestern for everything." Langborg was a phenomenal addition to this season's squad. He provided invaluable shooting and spacing, stepping his game up over and over as adversity and injuries piled up around him. His 27 points against FAU two days ago project to remain Northwestern's single-game NCAA Tournament record for years to come. Then it was on to Barnhizer who, even as a junior, was so deeply entrenched in this team's success next to Buie and Langborg in their final seasons.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaHJpcyBDb2xsaW5zIGFuZCBhc3Npc3RhbnRzIGVtYnJhY2UgYW4g ZW1vdGlvbmFsIEJyb29rcyBCYXJuaGl6ZXIgYXMgaGUgc3VicyBvdXQgb2Yg dGhlIGdhbWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhlclRBWjNpSG0iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84ZXJUQVozaUhtPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHRo ZXcgU2hlbHRvbiAoQE1fU2hlbHRvbjMzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01fU2hlbHRvbjMzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzcyMDc5ODYyMzIyMjUw MDc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK