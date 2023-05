Star point guard Boo Buie announced earlier this month that he would withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to Northwestern for one more year. Just a few days before, the Wildcats offered the 2024 prospect they think could eventually replace him.

Brooks Bahr is a 6-foot-5 combo guard that coaches feel has the skill set to one day take over as the lead guard for Buie, the heart-and-soul of last season's NCAA Tournament team. Wildcat coaches were impressed by Bahr's play at an Under Armour live period event in late April in Rock Hill, S.C., where he led all players in assists while playing for the Texas Impact AAU squad.

Bahr said he was "stoked" to get the offer from Northwestern and is working on setting dates for a visit.