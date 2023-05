Northwestern had a busy week in the transfer portal, pulling in a quarterback and a pair of defensive linemen to address some critical needs and bolster next season's roster.

The Wildcats landed defensive tackle Matt Lawson from Fresno State and defensive end Richie Hagarty on Monday. Then, they added grad transfer quarterback Ben Bryant from Cincinnati on Wednesday.

But the Wildcats still have work to do. They lost nine scholarship players to the transfer portal after the 2022 season, and now have four transfers coming in. There are still some needs at several positions where Northwestern could use veteran players to challenge for a starting job or, at the very least, add quality depth.