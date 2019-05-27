Very few recruits see their recruitment take off as quickly as Blake Smith's has.

The three-star 2020 prospect from Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll switched from quarterback to tight end halfway through the 2018 season. That proved to be a wise move.

This spring, Smith picked up offers from the likes of LSU, Miami, Nebraska and Texas A&M. Then, last week, things skyrocketed as he added an offer from Northwestern on May 20, before both Alabama and Michigan joined the party on May 24.

With more than 30 schools on his offer list to choose from, we caught up to Smith to talk about where the Wildcats fit into his recruiting picture.

