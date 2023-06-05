News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Northwestern 'very high' on Becker's board after official visit

WR Charlie Becker said, “Everything [at Northwestern] is just awesome.”
WR Charlie Becker said, “Everything [at Northwestern] is just awesome.” (Rivals.com)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Staff Writer

MORE: Northwestern Class of 2024 l Cats plan to keep momentum going on second official visit weekend


Northwestern got the nod for the first official visit of Charlie Becker's recruitment, and it lived up to the hype for the wide receiver from Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan.

"It was my first official visit so I didn't really know what I was getting into or what I was expecting," he said. "[Wide receivers] coach [Armon] Binns got on a call with me and my parents and showed us everything in pictures, showed us what they've got.

"It was nothing compared to seeing it yourself. Everything there is just awesome."

It's safe to say that Northwestern took advantage of getting the first official opportunity to host Becker, and they've set a high bar as his slate of official visits begins.

Read more about his visit and his recruitment in this WIldcatReport premium story.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}