Northwestern got the nod for the first official visit of Charlie Becker's recruitment, and it lived up to the hype for the wide receiver from Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan.

"It was my first official visit so I didn't really know what I was getting into or what I was expecting," he said. "[Wide receivers] coach [Armon] Binns got on a call with me and my parents and showed us everything in pictures, showed us what they've got.

"It was nothing compared to seeing it yourself. Everything there is just awesome."

It's safe to say that Northwestern took advantage of getting the first official opportunity to host Becker, and they've set a high bar as his slate of official visits begins.

