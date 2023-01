@WildcatReport

Northwestern has been very quiet in the transfer portal thus far. Rivals' one-word assessment of the Wildcats' efforts in this cycle: Crickets.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been busy filling out three spots in his coaching staff, seemingly putting recruiting transfer targets on the back burner. But that changed this weekend, when the Wildcats hosted a pair of transfer official visitors.

One of them, former Vanderbilt and Arizona State wide receiver Cam Johnson, said he had a "great" visit experience in Evanston, one that was enhanced by new wide receivers coach Armon Binns.