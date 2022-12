After losing their top two wide receivers from a disappointing 2022 season, Northwestern coaches are on the hunt for their replacements.

One target they have already honed in on is former Vanderbilt and Arizona State wideout Cam Johnson, a graduate transfer who has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder entered the portal on Dec. 7. He picked up his offer from Northwestern just two days later and will be in Evanston this weekend for an official visit.

Find out what Johnson had to say about his interest in Northwestern and his upcoming visit in this premium WildcatReport recruiting story.