EVANSTON-After building a program notorious for stability, Northwestern head coach Fitzgerald fired three coaches after last season's 1-11 season: defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, wide receivers coach Dennis Springer and defensive line coach Marty Smith.

Fitzgerald walked through his process during an informal lunch conversation with select media members at the Walter Athletics Center on Monday.

"You can't stand pat after a season like we had last year," he said. "That's completely unacceptable and it starts and ends with me, I'm the head of the program.

"We didn't have the success we expected to have, and changes needed to be made."

Shortly after the three dismissals, Northwestern lost two coaches to the NFL: running backs coach Lou Ayeni and cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith. So Fitzgerald wound up replacing five coaches, half of his 10-member staff.

Of the new staff members, three are already at the Walter Athletic Center and working: defensive coordinator David Braun from North Dakota State, wide receivers coach Armon Binns from Youngstown State and defensive line coach Christian Smith from South Dakota State. Two more are making their way to Evanston in the coming days: running backs coach Chris Foster from East Carolina and cornerbacks coach LaMarcus Hicks.

Fitzgerald described the method he used to bring in five different coaches from five different states and five different programs. Unlike many of Fitzgerald's other hires, none of the coaches played or coached at Northwestern previously -- even though the head man insisted that it wasn't intentional to go outside the NU coaching tree.

"I try to be as extensive as I can and really cast a wide net any time I have staff opening," he said. "It could be a positional coach, a [grad assistant] role, a quality control role, it could be operations, it could be video [coordinator], I want to cast a really wide net...

"I have a pretty robust search committee with me. Regardless of the job, whether it's specifically for assistant coaches or positionally, the coordinators are very involved so we had to get David on board first."

Once Braun was hired, he was then a key factor in the process for bringing Smith and Hicks to Evanston.

"He was heavily involved in hiring Christian and LaMarcus with me, so that was a fun couple weeks vetting through, you kind of start wide and you narrow it down."

While Fitzgerald fired O'Neil as the defensive coordinator, he decided to retain offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian despite three straight seasons of decreased offensive production and an attack that finished 128th out of 131 FBS teams in points per game in 2022

Fitzgerald said that there were two primary reasons Bajakian is returning: a track record fo success and development in his past, and his belief that learning new systems on both sides of the ball might be too much for one offseason.

"I have trust and confidence in Mike," Fitzgerald said. "He has the relationship-building skills with our quarterbacks and with our offense, we've had some success there.

"I felt like from an organizational stability standpoint, I felt like the decisions I made were tough and ones that I never want to make again. But I also felt we needed stability on one side of the ball, and I felt confident in that."



