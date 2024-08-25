Northwestern has taken a big swing and offered 2026 four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament from Brandon (S.D.) Brandon Valley.

"It was another blessing and I was very excited after talking to the coaches," Parliament wrote via text.

The Dakotas are often foreign territory for many Power Four recruiting operations, but not Northwestern's. Three key positions: head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line, all have coaching experience in North or South Dakota.

Northwestern hopes that connection can set them apart because Parliament doesn't just have one of the best names in the Class of 2026 — he also has one of the best games. Rivals has ranked him as the 248th best prospect overall in the Class of 2026.

