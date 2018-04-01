Northwestern will host several 2019 prospects for an overnight visit this weekend. One of them will be Connor Foster.

The three-star offensive lineman from Milford (Ohio) picked up an offer from the Wildcats in March and quickly set up his visit. It will be the mostrous tackle’s third time in Evanston; he also visited for a one-day camp last June and the Bowling Green game last fall.

WildcatReport caught up with Foster to talk about his upcoming visit and his recruiting picture in this premium recruiting story.