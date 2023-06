Just two days before taking an official visit to Rutgers, Ohifame Ijeboi earned an offer from Northwestern.

New running backs coach Chris Foster extended his second offer this class to the 6-foot, 190-pound running back from Philadelphia (Pa.) William Penn.

"It means a lot coming from a school with both great athletics and great academics," Ijeboi said about the offer. "I feel like it's aligned with my values for looking for a school, I was really excited to receive an offer from them."

