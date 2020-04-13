@WildcatReport

Last week had to make the short list for weeks Northwestern landed on the most short lists.

The Wildcats made the cut and appeared among the finalists for five major 2021 targets in the seven-day period from April 6-13. They made the Top 6 for four of them, and the Top 7 of one other.

While popping up on a short list is no guarantee of an eventual commitment, it is still an encouraging sign and an indicator that the recruiting dead period hasn't slowed the Wildcats' recruiting momentum. Northwestern has landed three of its four 2021 commitments since the dead period was imposed, including a pair of four-stars in OL Caleb Tiernan and LB Mac Uihlein.

In case you've had problems keeping up, we've compiled them all here, in alphabetical order, along with a couple 2021s who got away and committed elsewhere during the same period.



