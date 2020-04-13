Four-star Josh McCarron breaks down top six
Josh McCarron has 17 offers and more schools are showing interest but in the last few days the four-star weak-side defensive end narrowed his list to a top six.Below, the Everett (Wash.) Archbishop...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news