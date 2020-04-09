@WildcatReport

There's a clean symmetry to the Top 6 list that three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell released on Monday. There are three schools from the ACC (Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest) and three from the Big Ten (Iowa, Northwestern and Rutgers).

Northwestern made the short list despite the fact that Bell never visited the campus. But in this age of the coronavirus quarantine and NCAA-imposed dead period, that's hardly surprising. In fact, Bell has visited only two of his final six schools.

Still, those six programs have managed to give Bell the "family feeling" that's on top of his wish list. We caught up with the Watertown (Conn.) Taft School product to talk about his final six, his interest in Northwestern, and more.