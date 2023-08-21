Northwestern's season is still two weeks away, but it was opening week for three members of its Class of 2024. Two of the three players had their season openers in Canton, Ohio, home of the NFL Hall of Fame, at the associated Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. All three will be defending state titles this year, but two of those defenses got off to tough starts against strong non-conference or out-of-state opponents. Check out the trio that got an early jump on the year and upcoming opponents for all nine commits in the first roundup for the Class of 2024.



Reeder rushes for two touchdowns in season opener

Running back Dashun Reeder rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 49-21 loss to Gray Collegiate Academy last week. Reeder and Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal are in the hunt for a second straight state title in South Carolina's Class A, its smallest division. The big loss was far from how Reeder and the Cavaliers would have liked to start their title defense, but its important to note that Gray Academy is far from a slouch. The War Eagles finished 8-4 last season in Class AA, the division above Christ Church. The Cavaliers face Greenville (S.C.) Southside this week, a AAA team that they defeated 41-14 last season.



Hicks loses out-of-state matchup in Canton

Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban was very poor hosts last week, dealing DB Terrion Hicks and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass a 45-6 loss in their first game. It was a clash of state powerhouses in Ohio's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and a very uncharacteristic result for Hicks and Frederick Douglass. Last season, the Broncos went 15-0 and outscored their opponents 612-70. This year, they gave up more than half of that point total in Week 1. (This won't be the last time you see Hoban, the alma mater of former Wildcat great Tyrell Sutton this season; 2024 commit Troy Regovich and St. Edward play Hoban on October 20, the final week of their regular season.) Frederick Douglass will be back in Kentucky but remain on the road this week, as they try to bounce back against Louisville Trinity.



Regovich sidelined for season opener with "minor" shin injury

Defensive lineman Troy Regovich was on the sideline with a tissue injury in his shin last week, but Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward was able to pull of an opening win over Indiana state power Center Grove anyway. The Eagles, the two-time defending Ohio state champions, missed Regovich but their defense remained stingy in a 27-10 victory in Canton, the program’s 12th straight stretching back to last season. Regovich told WildcatReport that his injury was "minor." He hopes to play this week when St. Edward hosts Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) on Sunday in a matchup between two MaxPreps Top 25 programs.



UPCOMING DEBUTS