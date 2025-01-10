How a phone call from LaMarcus Hicks made Fred Davis II a Wildcat

Grad transfer cornerback Fred Davis II was all set to commit to Missouri last Sunday when his agent got a phone call. It was Northwestern cornerbacks coach LaMarcus Hicks.

The call wasn’t exactly out of the blue. The Wildcats had contacted Davis in December, when he first entered the portal, but an academic issue caused them to back off. Now, at the 11th hour, Davis was cleared by admissions after the grades came in from his last semester at Jacksonville State.

On Monday, the very next day, Davis was on Northwestern’s campus for a visit. On Wednesday, he announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

That’s how quickly the Wildcats added a sixth-year corner and a former four-star, Top 100 player in the 2020 class to their roster. He won’t enroll until the spring quarter, but Davis should fit right into the starting lineup in place of departed transfer Theran Johnson.

