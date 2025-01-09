Northwestern is the first Power Four offer for 2026 OT Collin Campbell

Northwestern made a groundbreaking decision for 2026 offensive tackle Collin Campbell and extended him his first scholarship offer from a Power Four program.

The timing couldn’t have been better, just two days before Christmas.

"I was super excited," Campbell said. "My dad was near me [when I was on the call], he saw me start smiling and he was super hyped for me. [An offer] from a Power Four school, a Big Ten school...

"It's not an opportunity a lot of people get and it's a great thing for me."

