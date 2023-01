Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, has become a popular destination for Northwestern.

The Wildcats put the finishing touch on their 2023 class by signing Tompkins running back Caleb Komolafe, but they are hoping their connections to the Houston-area program won't stop there. While recruiting Komolafe last season they also discovered one of this teammates, 2024 tight end Rhys Phillips.

Phillips took his first visit to Northwestern on Saturday, and we caught up with him to talk about his experience.