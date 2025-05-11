DEVELOPING: Cats land five official visitor commitments

Northwestern's first official weekend of 2025 was a rousing success as the Wildcats more than tripled the size of their 2026 class.
WildcatReport can confirm that at least five official visitors verbally committed to the program over the weekend.
Northwestern went into its May 9-11 official visit window with just two commits. They now have seven as of Sunday afternoon.
We will post updates below as the players publicly join the Class of 2026.
OT Leighton Burbach
Three-star offensive tackle Leighton Burbach is the first official visitor to go public with his commitment, announcing on social media during the evening of May 11.
Burbach originally planned to take his official on the weekend of June 20, but ended up moving the date to this weekend. He committed during the visit.
The long 6-foot-8, 270-pound lineman has prototypical size and gave the Wildcats his verbal pledge over nine other offers, including Iowa State, Minnesota and Texas Tech.
Burbach is the first offensive lineman in the Class of 2026 and NU's third commit overall. His commitment brought the class's Rivals ranking to No. 77 in the nation.
