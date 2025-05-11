DEVELOPING: Cats land five official visitor commitments

Northwestern's first official weekend of 2025 was a rousing success as the Wildcats more than tripled the size of their 2026 class.

WildcatReport can confirm that at least five official visitors verbally committed to the program over the weekend.

Northwestern went into its May 9-11 official visit window with just two commits. They now have seven as of Sunday afternoon.

We will post updates below as the players publicly join the Class of 2026.