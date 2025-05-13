Northwestern offers Tennessee state champ in 2026 OT Jacob Crow

Northwestern's pursuit of 2026 offensive linemen continued with an offer to Jacob Crow, a prototypical 6-foot-8, 300-pound tackle from Alcoa (Tenn.).

Crow got the news on a call with head coach David Braun, receiving his first scholarship opportunity from a Big Ten program.

"It was a really nice conversation," Crow said. "He told me some really nice things about Northwestern and it sounded amazing. He's a really, really nice coach and I liked him as a person."

