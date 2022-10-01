Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's tough 17-7 loss to No. 11 Penn State:

Strong defensive performance was a promising sign

The defense is the only thing that gave Northwestern any semblance of hope to stay in this game. They forced five Penn State turnovers, including four fumbles, to keep Penn State's offense in check. The Nittany Lions came in ranked 33rd in total offense and scoring more than 38 points per game. Northwestern held them to 360 yards and 17 points. After failing to win the turnover battle the past three weeks, today’s performance was a refreshing change. Linebacker Xander Mueller credited the enhanced focus on creating turnovers at practice as a major factor, citing the repeated reps they took. "We work on it every week in practice," Mueller said. "We executed. A lot of guys stepped up to the plate and made huge plays." The defensive line had a particularly strong performance, coming up with a couple of key stops on third down. The linebackers and safeties shored up their tackling, avoiding some of the whiffs that usually have Northwestern fans groaning. Jim O’Neil should be proud of today’s defensive effort. Northwestern held the No. 11 Nittany Lions to only 17 points in a game many projected to be a blowout. The rain obviously played a role in the sloppier level of play, but the defensive scheme prevented the sort of monster plays that the defense has given up in recent weeks. For a much maligned coordinator, this was a great performance.

Penn State scored both of their touchdowns off of turnovers, Northwestern failed to score on any of their five turnover-created drives (AP)

The offense struggled in the downpour

Northwestern came into this game averaging 445.8 yard per game, even with their 1-3 record. Some regression was expected given the weather conditions in State College, but not to this level. Offenses typically attempt to run the ball more in the rain, but Northwestern opted to buck that trend. The Wildcats ran the ball 27 times for only 36 yards, and star running back Evan Hull only had 11 carries. Instead of running, Bajakian relied on the pass in the monsoon. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski went 15/37 for 210 yards, but take out the 47-yard bomb to WR Jacob Gill, and his day was entirely forgettable. The offense was gifted the ball time and time again, but they were unable to come away with points after any of the five turnovers. They only managed 12 first downs, and failed to move the chains on their first five drives. They turned the ball over three times, and Penn State capitalized where Northwestern could not, scoring 14 points off the takeaways. It is usually O’Neil who gets most of the hate on the coordinator front, but it might be time to turn the heater on for Bajakian’s seat. I understand the rain plays a factor, but a Power 5 team who wants to contend should be able to scheme around that and be able to produce consistently.

Stop running the wildcat

Northwestern needs to abandon the Wildcat. An athlete as dynamic as Cam Porter should not be put in a situation where he is practically left out to dry. I understand trying to change the pace and throw off the defense, but it has gotten stale and predictable. On top of that, it's mistake prone. Porter had difficulty handling a snap or finding his footing. The Wildcats have had to burn timeouts in the past after miscommunications motioning Hilinski out wide. The Wildcat had some 2020 success, most notably in the home stretch of the season, but it needs to be shelved. I’m not sure if Porter is throwing absolute dimes in practice, but I this experiment has run its course.

