Offer puts Northwestern in the Top 5 for three-star 2026 OT Zachary Lewis

Northwestern entered the running for three-star 2026 offensive tackle Zachary Lewis with an offer on Feb. 21.

"I was about to go to track practice when [head] coach [David Braun] called me," the prototypical 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle from Georgia said. "I was with a bunch of my friends when he called, I was on FaceTime, and then he pulled the trigger on the offer. It was pretty awesome."

Read more about Lewis and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!