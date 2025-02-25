Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 25, 2025
Offer puts Northwestern in the Top 5 for three-star 2026 OT Zachary Lewis
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern entered the running for three-star 2026 offensive tackle Zachary Lewis with an offer on Feb. 21.

"I was about to go to track practice when [head] coach [David Braun] called me," the prototypical 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle from Georgia said. "I was with a bunch of my friends when he called, I was on FaceTime, and then he pulled the trigger on the offer. It was pretty awesome."

