Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 27, 2025
Davis Kinney looks forward to May 30 official visit to Northwestern
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern has made an extraordinary impact on Richmond (Tex.) Travis safety Davis Kinney. Although he plays high school ball more than 1,000 miles away, he's gotten an in-person visit from head coach David Braun, received an offer on Jan. 28, visited Northwestern for their Prospect Day on Feb. 1 and now set his official visit for May 30 - June 1.

"[Northwestern] was one of the first few offers that I got," Kinney said. "The head coach coming down to visit and talk to me and my family in-person was also huge. It was a great feeling when I first got that offer."

Read more about Kinney, his recruitment and his upcoming trip in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In