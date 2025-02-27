Davis Kinney looks forward to May 30 official visit to Northwestern

Northwestern has made an extraordinary impact on Richmond (Tex.) Travis safety Davis Kinney. Although he plays high school ball more than 1,000 miles away, he's gotten an in-person visit from head coach David Braun, received an offer on Jan. 28, visited Northwestern for their Prospect Day on Feb. 1 and now set his official visit for May 30 - June 1.

"[Northwestern] was one of the first few offers that I got," Kinney said. "The head coach coming down to visit and talk to me and my family in-person was also huge. It was a great feeling when I first got that offer."

