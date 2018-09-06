Duke vs. Northwestern

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.



Line: -2.5

Date: Saturday September 8, 2018

Time: 11 am CST

TV: ESPNU 11 am CST

Last year: Let’s not go there… Really? We have to? (sigh)… Duke won 41-17



Last time here: NU won 24-13 in 2016

Previous three: 2015: NU 19-10… 2016: NU 24-13… 2017: DU 41-17

Last Week: Duke beat Army 34-14; Northwestern beat Purdue 31-27



