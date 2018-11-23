Northwestern (7-4, 7-1 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (4-7, 2-6)

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern -17

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

Time: 2:30 CST

TV: BTN

Last year: NU won 42-7 (OT)

Last time here: NU won 42-21 in 2016

Previous three: 2015: NU 24-14 (Soldier Field)… 2014: UI 47-33… 2013: NU 37-34

Last Week: Northwestern beat Minnesota on the road, 24-14; while Illinois got annihilated at home by Iowa, 63-0.



