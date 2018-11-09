Northwestern (5-4, 5-1 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (6-3, 3-3)

Place: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Line: Northwestern +10.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018

Time: 2:30 CST

TV: FOX

Last year: NU won 17-10 (OT)

Last time here: NU won 38-31 in 2016

Previous three: 2015: Iowa 40-10 … 2014: Iowa 48-7 … 2013 Iowa 17-10

Last Week: Northwestern lost a hard-fought game against #3 Notre Dame 31-21, while Iowa dropped a crucial, heartbreaking Big Ten West game at Purdue, 38-36.



