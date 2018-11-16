The skinny: Northwestern vs. Minnesota
GAME DETAILS
No. 22 Northwestern (6-4, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5)
Place: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
Line: Northwestern +2
Date: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018
Time: 11:00 am CST
TV: BTN
Last year: NU won 17-10 (OT)
Last year: Northwestern won on senior day, 39-0, for their sixth straight win of the season.
Last time here: Minnesota won, 29-12, in 2016.
Previous three: 2015: NU 27-0 … 2014: UM 24-17 … 2013: UM 20-17
Last Week: Both teams were victorious, with Northwestern beating Iowa on the road, 14-10, to clinch the Big Ten West title, while Minnesota drilled Purdue, 41-10.
WHEN MINNESOTA HAS THE BALL
