No. 22 Northwestern (6-4, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5)

Place: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Line: Northwestern +2

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

Time: 11:00 am CST

TV: BTN

Last year: NU won 17-10 (OT)

Last year: Northwestern won on senior day, 39-0, for their sixth straight win of the season.

Last time here: Minnesota won, 29-12, in 2016.

Previous three: 2015: NU 27-0 … 2014: UM 24-17 … 2013: UM 20-17

Last Week: Both teams were victorious, with Northwestern beating Iowa on the road, 14-10, to clinch the Big Ten West title, while Minnesota drilled Purdue, 41-10.



