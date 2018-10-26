No. 20 Wisconsin (5-2) vs. Northwestern (4-3) vs. Rutgers (1-6)

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern +6.5

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018

Time: 11 a.m. CST

TV: FOX

Last year: No. 10 Wisconsin won 33-24 in a game where Northwestern fell behind 31-10 in the fourth quarter but rallied and had a chance to drive for the tying score before QB Clayton Thorson was tackled for a safety.

Last time here: No. 8 Wisconsin pulled away from Northwestern in the fourth quarter to win 21-7.

Previous three: 2015: NU 13-7 … 2014: NU 20-14 … 2013: UW 35-6

Last Week: Northwestern squeaked past Rutgers 18-15 while Wisconsin ran over Illinois 49-20.



