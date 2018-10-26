The Skinny: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
GAME DETAILS
No. 20 Wisconsin (5-2) vs. Northwestern (4-3) vs. Rutgers (1-6)
Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
Line: Northwestern +6.5
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018
Time: 11 a.m. CST
TV: FOX
Last year: No. 10 Wisconsin won 33-24 in a game where Northwestern fell behind 31-10 in the fourth quarter but rallied and had a chance to drive for the tying score before QB Clayton Thorson was tackled for a safety.
Last time here: No. 8 Wisconsin pulled away from Northwestern in the fourth quarter to win 21-7.
Previous three: 2015: NU 13-7 … 2014: NU 20-14 … 2013: UW 35-6
Last Week: Northwestern squeaked past Rutgers 18-15 while Wisconsin ran over Illinois 49-20.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news