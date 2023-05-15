Three-star DT Dillan Johnson from Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy announced his commitment to Northwestern today, the third player to commit to the Wildcats after an official visit this weekend.

Johnson's graphic and story are different, though, because he made a dual commitment to Northwestern's football and wrestling programs. Not only is Johnson a menace at defensive tackle, he's one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in the country.

Johnson carries a 104-0 career record and is a two-time IHSA Class 2A state champion at 285 pounds. He'll bring that strength and skill to a Northwestern front line that is looking to rebuild under new defensive line coach Christian Smith, who has gotten right to work building his first class at Northwestern.

Smith brought in Johnson, who held 16 other offers and had an official visit scheduled with Wisconsin in early June, to pair with Callen Campbell, a defensive lineman from the Upper Peninsula in Michigan who committed on Sunday, the last day of the visit.