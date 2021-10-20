What a difference a win can have on a prospect's visit.

Even though a player is evaluating many different aspects of a school while on campus -- the campus, the facilities, the players, the coaches -- let's face it: how the team does on Saturday will have a big impact on his experience.

Take Dylan Senda, for example. The three-star offensive lineman from Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child was at Northwestern for the Wildcats' season opener against Michigan State, when they got blitzed in a 38-21 loss.

But this time around, Senda was at Ryan Field for the Wildcats' first Big Ten win of the season, a 21-7 throttling of Rutgers. That made the entire trip a lot more enjoyable, he said.