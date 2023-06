Northwestern has at least nine official visitors descending on Evanston this weekend. One of them, who will be setting his feet on campus for the first time today, is three-star defensive end Charles Anderson Jr.

A 6-foot-7, 240-pounder from Pearland, Tex., Anderson is a force to be reckoned with at Glenda Dawson High School, tallying 38 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He's also an impact player on the hardwood and was named all-district in both sports.

We talked to Anderson about his visit and his interest in the Wildcats in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.