It may be spring break for Northwestern students, but not for Wildcat basketball coaches.

They are busy evaluating evaluating high school and transfer prospects while trying to fill four more scholarship slots for next year, and they're doing it all a man down after assistant Billy Donlan left to become head coach at UMKC.

One of the transfer targets coaches have their eyes on is guard Javon Freeman from Valparaiso. Northwestern reached out to the 6-foot-3 Chicago native shortly after he announced his intention to leave the Crusader program, and he is set to visit Evanston on Monday and Tuesday.

WildcatReport talked to the former three-star prospect from Chicago Whitney Young to learn about his interest in Northwestern and his recruiting picture in this premium recruiting story.

