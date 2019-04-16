Northwestern still has four open scholarship slots for 2019 and is examining all of its options for filling them. Coaches would like to see combo guard Javon Freeman in one of those spots.

The Wildcats hosted the transfer from Valparaiso for an official visit last Thursday and Friday. It was Freeman's first visit since entering the transfer portal, and from the sounds of it, things couldn't have gone much better.

"(The visit) definitely was a 10," said the 6-foot-3 Chicago native who is finishing up his freshman year at Valpo.