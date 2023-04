New wide receivers coach Armon Binns is casting a wide net from Evanston, extending an offer to 2024 athlete Bryce Cain from Mobile (Ala.) Baker.

"It means a lot to me, I'm so blessed to have all these offers," said Cain, who has 19 schools on his offer list. "Especially from Northwestern, it's a really big school and a really good school, and I like it."

Cain is a dynamic athlete and was primarily a baseball player before his school's football coach convinced the star centerfielder and pitcher to give the gridiron a go. It has worked out well for both parties.

