WildcatReport's Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, breaks down the Wildcats’ win over Michigan State.

Three takeaways

1. This run defense is pretty darn good. Take away the 48-yard reverse run by freakish WR Felton Davis and this unit would have given up just 48 yards on 23 carries, an average of about two yards per rush. The Wildcat defensive front executed in plugging the gaps and LBs Blake Gallagher, Paddy Fisher and Chris Bergin played great assignment football. NU came in allowing just 142 yards per game (55th nationally) and held the Spartans to nearly 50 yards fewer. We are seeing, again, that this front seven is one of the better (and deeper) units in the conference, and the success of this team starts here.

2. We started to see the explosive plays we have been aching to see. The Cats had three connections of 25 yards or more – two of them for touchdowns to youngsters Kyric McGowan and JJ Jefferson. There was also a great throw to Bennett Skowronek mixed in there to help prolong a drive. Northwestern’s offense may not be Ohio State- or Penn State-like, but for an attack that has been so lackluster, this detonation is much appreciated. With two really bad defenses coming in the next two weeks, Wildcat fans may get to see some more big plays.

3. Pat Fitzgerald knows how to get these guys ready to play when their backs are against the wall. The coach’s the unwavering belief and relentless competitiveness that permeates down to his team. After the game, Fitzgerald lauded his team’s resilience and spoke about the mental maturity they’ve shown to overcome the adversity of a tough start, coupled with injuries at some of the most important places in their lineup. Go back to 2016, when the Wildcats were 1-3 and badly needed a win. They went into Iowa City and took one against a good Big Ten opponent. Last season, a 2-3 start gave way to a rebound victory over Maryland, followed by two signature wins against Iowa and a ranked Michigan State team. These Cats have proven to be at their best as underdogs, time and time again, and so much of it has to do with the man in charge. They have a hard road ahead of them, but the passion and work ethic are there.



Two questions

1. How much more of Drake Anderson will we see? The first-year RB from Chandler, Ariz., made his famous dad, Damien Anderson, and NU fans proud with a few solid runs despite an ailing line and the nation’s top rushing defense in front of him. Anderson, the Cats’ leading rusher on Saturday, hit the hole quickly and with some conviction that has been lacking at times from others in the same position. It was interesting that Solomon Vault made the start and that Anderson got carries before John Moten IV, the erstwhile starter. Fitzgerald always preaches “next man up” and, though limited and sometimes not given much support on Saturday, Anderson showed signs of some good things to expect in the near future.

2. Should Trent Goens see more playing time? True, he may be undersized as a defensive end, and the two guys starting ahead of him are very talented, but Goens’ havoc numbers (plays that result in a sack, TFL or turnover) are second only to Joe Gaziano among DEs on the team. The junior from Chino Hills, Calif. makes bad things happen in opposing backfields. Perhaps playing Goens inside on “long” downs, where the offense has an elongated field in front of them, can bring even more chaos to the minus side of the line of scrimmage. His playing time, so far, has been moderately significant, but would more reps lead to even more havoc from this defense?



One thing we know

Northwestern has the opportunity to control their destiny in the coming weeks. The Wildcats welcome an 0-5 Nebraska team that has been showing some signs of attrition, with guys leaving the program; a more-frustrated-than-ever Scott Frost, who is trying to be patient and tolerant of some of the things he is witnessing on the field; and a defense that is, just, well, bad. Though the Wildcats will be tested defensively by Nebraska’s high-powered offense, if the Wildcats can operate offensively the way they did in their two wins (and through the first three quarters against Akron), they should bring a Homecoming victory against the struggling Cornhuskers – a team Northwestern has yet to beat in Evanston. Then, the following week, they go on the road, where they have usually played their best football, against the Big Ten’s bottom-dweller, Rutgers. Those two matchups should prep them for a Wisconsin team that will be good, but not nearly as unbeatable as they appeared at the beginning of the season; injuries and dismissals have hurt them as well. After stepping outside the conference in a matchup with what should be a Top 5 Notre Dame team, they then travel to Kinnick Stadium against Iowa for a game that could potentially impact the West division race. But you can be sure that Fitzgerald was be focused solely on the upcoming game against Nebraska and going 1-0.



Best unit

The Defensive Line. This group, led by Gaziano and Goens, had two sacks, three TFLs and a PBU in this game. But what elevated them was their play in crunch time, when the Wildcats really needed some defensive pressure to disrupt a potent MSU passing attack. Though the official stats don’t always reflect it, Gaziano & Co. really turned it on when their team needed them most (see “Best Wildcat Moment” below). FS1 broadcaster Tim Brando said it correctly: if it weren’t for Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich at Michigan (and Nick Bosa and Chase Young at Ohio State), you would be hearing a lot more talk about Gaziano. He is NFL-ready.



Clayton Thorson gets the game ball after throwing for 373 yards and scoring 4 TDs. AP Images

Offensive game ball

QB Clayton Thorson. The fifth-year senior had yet another career performance against the Spartans, going 31-of-47 for 373 yards, with four touchdowns – three passing and one running. What we saw from Thorson were some big-time throws. He started on their second drive of the game, making a roll pass on the run to his right to top target Flynn Nagel, laying it over a D-lineman and in front of a DB, hitting Nagel in stride to pick up a first down on second-and-13. Two plays later, he threw a dart to Cameron Green through two defenders on third-and-10. There was the dime he dropped over the outside shoulder of JJ Jefferson – where only he could catch it – for the highlight-reel 34-yard TD pass in the second quarter. Next was the fade pass for a touchdown to Cameron Green over a draped defender in the fourth quarter to put the Cats back on top. And, finally, the fourth-and-6 comeback route to Riley Lees on the left sideline for a crucial first down when they led by only three points near the Spartan red zone. The captain made big throws when his team needed him to, even after throwing a couple interceptions – one of which was on Anderson and not him. Thorson seems to be all the way back from the torn ACL that limited his playing time through the first four weeks. He has proven himself to be what Coach Fitzgerald calls a “warrior.” We also give an honorable mention here to Nagel, who was sensational with 10 catches for 111 yards.



Defensive game ball

S JR Pace. This was a close race between Pace, LB Blake Gallagher and Gaziano, but in the end Pace had a few more plays of overall impact. Eight tackles a TFL, and 2 PBUs marked the stat sheet for the sophomore, who each week is gaining confidence, recognition and respect in this budding secondary. We are seeing his ability to break on balls in the air and, more importantly, make solid open-field tackles turn him into one of the more valuable players in that secondary. He will continue to be critical with the current M.A.S.H unit at cornerback (Greg Newsome was out and Montre Hartage missed some time with an injury).



Special teams game ball

P Jake Collins. The grad transfer from Western Kentucky shined in the punt game. Knowing this was going to be a game of field position, Collins had his best performance as a Wildcat. He averaged a season-high 43.8 yards per punt, with two kicks of 50-plus yards and three dropped inside the 20. The highlight of his game came late in the fourth quarter, when he hit a punt high, dropping it right into the waiting arms of Ramaud Chiakiao-Bowman to pin the Spartans at their own 2-yard line. Collins is helping to limit opponents to just four yards per punt return this season, which is a great asset for an iron defense.



Wildcat warrior

CB Cameron Ruiz. Though Fitzgerald called Thorson a warrior in his post-game presser, this award tries to recognize someone that did not necessarily jump out to the casual fan or light up the box score. Pressed into duty, the redshirt freshman CB and special teamer had three tackles, a pass-breakup and a heck of an open-field special teams tackle on a punt return in this game. He also had Davis well covered in the end zone, but the 6-foot-4 Davis made the grab, anyway. Ruiz, who was recognized by Fitzgerald last week for his play in practice and on special teams, made the most of his first opportunity at corner after the in-game injury to Hartage.



Best Wildcat moment

The most inspiring moment was during Michigan State’s second-to-last drive of the game, when Northwestern was up by only three. After a nine-yard pass to TE Matt Dotson on first down set up a second-and-1, the Wildcat front turned up the pressure and forced what should have been a safety on two straight plays, giving Brian Lewerke absolutely no chance to make a play in the passing game. Then, on fourth-and-1 at the 11, the Wildcats absolutely stoned La’Darius Jefferson for no gain led by a penetrating front seven and Hartage. The resulting NU touchdown cemented the victory.

