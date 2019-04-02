Kevo Wesley made a very important – and very good – decision last year.

Figuring that he had a better chance at a college scholarship, he decided to go out for the football team at Chicago (Ill.) Curie for the first time after playing basketball his entire life. It made sense: football offers 85 scholarships to basketball’s 13, and, as a self-described “undersized post player,” the 6-foot-5 Wesley figured that college basketball would be a longshot anyway.

Boy, did Wesley’s bet pay off. After one season of football, the two-way 2020 lineman has 23 scholarship offers, including double digits from the Power Five.

Could Northwestern be the next one to join his list?