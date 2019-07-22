@WildcatReport

CHICAGO-On Thursday at Big Ten Media Days, Minnesota coach PJ Fleck asserted that teams don’t actually “win” many of the games they play. More often than not, the other team loses them by making mistakes.

Fleck wasn't specifically talking about Northwestern when he was on the dais, but he might as well have been. Very few teams win more tight games or make fewer mistakes to lose them than the Wildcats. They are 9-2 in one-score games over the last two years, and 44-27 (.721) in head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s 13-year career – about 15 points better than his overall winning percentage of .578. The Wildcats have also won five straight overtime games, dating back to 2014.

That tells you a couple things. First, Northwestern plays in a lot of close games. And second, they certainly know how to close them out in crunch time.

Take last year, for example. After blowing fourth-quarter leads in losses to Akron and Michigan and September, the Wildcats didn’t lose another one-score game all season. They beat Nebraska in overtime, they came back in the fourth quarter to beat Rutgers and Iowa by three and four points, respectively, and they preserved a win over Illinois with a fourth-quarter interception.

So, we wondered, what is it about the Wildcats that enable them to win those tight games? What is the program’s secret sauce?

Like most things about Northwestern, the answers we got from head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the three players he brought with him to Big Ten Media Days last week – linebacker Paddy Fisher, defensive end Joe Gaziano and center Jared Thomas – were not sexy. Each of them mentioned boring things like discipline, fundamentals and “doing all the little things” as keys to their heart-stopping victories.

Fitzgerald, though, takes it a step further to what he thinks is the root cause of it all.

“I think you recruit it, first of all,” said Fitzgerald. “You recruit character guys that don’t flinch in those situations.”

He maintains that the qualities they look for in their players – things like character, leadership, work ethic – are the reasons the Wildcats make the plays they need to make late in the game. He points to last year’s Iowa and Nebraska games, in particular, where Northwestern out-executed their opponent to sew up wins late in the games.

Against the Hawkeyes, the Wildcats trailed in the fourth quarter until wide receiver Bennett Skowronek made a brilliant, diving touchdown catch to take a 14-10 lead with 9:27 left. Then, the defense forced Iowa to fumble on its next two possessions to ice the game and cinch the Big Ten West division championship.

“It’s not like we did anything magical,” said Fitzgerald. “But that goes back to the fundamentals we coach every day about going after the football, watching guys that, they’re maybe blocked, but they’re going in punching the ball with their off arm, and the ball’s going out. Those things don’t happen by accident.”

No, they don’t. And that’s exactly what Thomas, a fifth-year senior, was talking about when he said that paying attention to “little things” in practice is what enables the team to accomplish big things on Saturdays.

“Starting behind the line, instead of on the line. Finishing through the line, and not just to the line. Pulling your knee all the way up on the stretch and not just half doing it,” he said. “You may think that those things don’t actually matter, but they do because you’re focusing on the small things.”

He continued, “It’s stressed in everything we do in practice, so it’s no surprise when we get out to the game. It’s just an application from one to the other. It’s stressed day in and day out. It’s not just a game-day type of thing, it’s in everything we do.”