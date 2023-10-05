@WildcatReport

10 things to know about the Howard Bison
Chances are you haven't caught a Howard football game this season, unless you're really getting the most out of your ESPN+ subscription. You’re not alone.
Not only is this the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats of the Big Ten and the Bison from the FCS, it’s also the first time that Northwestern has played an HBCU program in its history. The Wildcats have played 1,284 games over 130 years, but this matchup represents a first.
So, here are 10 things to know about 2-2 Howard, as they prepare to meet Northwestern on Saturday at Ryan Field.
1. They were a late replacement on NU’s schedule
Howard was added to Northwestern’s 2023 schedule just last October as a replacement for a previously scheduled game against New Mexico State. That game with the Aggies was slated for Oct. 28 in Evanston.
But New Mexico State decided to move to Conference USA this season and had to pull out of several games because of it. One of them was against Northwestern, so the Wildcats scheduled Howard to come in for an undisclosed fee.
2. They can score
The Bison have a high-powered offense that is currently ranked fifth in all of FCS in scoring at 39.2 points per game. They also rank among the Top 14 in total offense (434.8 ypg), rushing (214.5 ypg) and in third-down percentage (60.4%).
Howard has put up at least 34 points in three of their four games, including a 65-point explosion against Morehouse, when they totaled a whopping 613 yards of offense. They have beaten Morehouse and Robert Morris this season, and lost to Eastern Michigan and Hampton.
Granted, those statistics have to be taken with a grain of salt, given the competition. But even in their lone game against an FBS foe, EMU from the MAC, they managed 23 points and outgained the Eagles.
3. They gave EMU a tough time
As mentioned above, Howard put up a pretty good fight against Eastern Michigan. They generated more total yards than the Eagles, 398 to 285.
The Bison dug themselves a big hole early, trailing 30-9 at the half, but they roared back to make it a one-score game, 30-23, at the end of the third quarter. EMU clinched the game with a field-goal drive for the only score of the fourth quarter.
The Bison offense moved the ball through the air (194 yards) and on the ground (204) in almost equal measure, and had six plays of more than 20 yards. Their undoing was converting just 1-of-5 fourth downs.
4. They have some dudes
Here are three Howard players to watch for on Saturday:
DB Kenny Gallop Jr.: The preseason All-MEAC pick is the team co-leader with 21 tackles and has one interception, one QBH, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.
OL Amin Dankwah: The gigantic 6-foot-8, 362-pound offensive tackle was a Phil Steele preseason FCS All-American pick and has been invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game. Normally Northwestern can count on a physical advantage in the trenches when they play an FCS school. For at least one position, that won't be the case on Saturday.
WR Kasey Hawthorne: Hawthorne has scored seven TDs in three games, including three different ways against Hampton, when he had TDs on a 52-yard catch, a two-yard run and a two-yard pass. (Hawthorne suffered a head injury in the Hampton game and did not play last week.)
5. They are balanced offensively
You can’t focus on any one aspect of Howard’s offense because they are a remarkably balanced attack. The Bison have passed for 881 yards on the season and run for 851. Their per-game averages are 220.3 passing and 214.5 rushing.
Quinton Williams is the dual-threat quarterback running the show in his fifth season. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound graduate student has completed 57.1% of his passes for 881 yards with a sparkling 8-to-1 TD-INT ratio. He has also run for 105 yards and two more scores.
The Bison are even diversified running the ball: four different players have rushed for more than 100 yards on the season. Ian Wheeler leads the team with 267 yards rushing and averages an impressive 9.9 yards per carry.
6. They have a pretty good defense too
While we've focused more on offense, Howard's defense deserves a mention for being effective across the board.
Howard has the No. 22 defense in FCS, allowing less than 300 yards per game. They are also in the Top 50 in points allowed per game, with 24.5, and in third-down conversion percentage, with 37.0 percent.
They don't make a lot of big plays or create a lot of turnovers -- just three interceptions and no forced fumbles on the season -- but they are a steady, fundamental unit that can keep Howard in games.
7. They are explosive in the return game
Howard has shown some big-play potential in the return game, and they’re not bad at kicking, either.
Kick returner Ian Wheeler ranks 14th in FCS football with an average of 27.1 yards per return. He has had seven returns so far this season and already has an 88-yard touchdown to his credit. Jamarr Ebron ranks in the Top 15 nationally on punt returns with a 12.8-yard average, including a 33-yarder.
Aaron Bickerton is the rare specialist who doubles as both a punter and kicker. He has averaged 44.5 yards on his 10 punts; five have been fair-caught and four dropped inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He is 4-for-4 on the season on field goals, with a long of 38 yards.
8. They have beaten an FBS team before
On Sept. 2, 2017, Howard knocked off UNLV, 43-40, in the biggest upset in college football history by point spread.
The Bison were 45-point road underdogs against the Rebels. But quarterback Caylin Newton – the younger brother of Heisman Trophy-winner Cam Newton – threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns to lead Howard to the win that many call the biggest in HBCU history.
That the Rebels had to pay Howard $600,000 for the pleasure of getting embarrassed made it that much worse.
9. They have a few Northwestern/Chicago connections
Northwestern fans and Chicagoland recruiting observers might remember three players on the Bison roster:
Wide receiver Wayne Dennis Jr. transferred from Northwestern to Howard this offseason after four years in Evanston. Dennis totaled only four catches for 42 yards during his Northwestern career. He hasn't been much more productive in the nation's capital, tallying only a pair of receptions for 12 yards.
Backup quarterback Kaden Cobb once called Northwestern his “dream school” when he was a Class of 2022 high schooler at Oak Park Fenwick. He visited NU four times by the time he was a sophomore, but the Wildcats eventually moved on to other targets. Cobb spent two years at Ball State and transferred to Howard in May.
Howard offensive line coach Arthur Ray Jr. was a three-star OL from Chicago Mt. Carmel in the Class of 2007 who committed to Michigan State and then was stricken by bone cancer. After chemotherapy and surgery, he finally took the field for the Spartans for a single play in 2011 in an inspirational story of perseverance. Ray is in his first year on the Howard staff.
10. Their coach has plenty of Power Five experience
Ironically, Howard head coach Larry Scott has much more FBS and Power Five coaching experience than Northwestern interim head man David Braun does.
Scott, who is in his fourth season at Howard, played and coached at South Florida. Then he held assistant coaching jobs at three big-time Power Five programs. He coached tight ends at Miami from 2013-15, was the offensive coordinator/tight ends coach at Tennessee from 2016-17, and tight ends coach at Florida from 2018-20. He also acted as the interim head coach at Miami.
Scott has a record of 15-22 (12-11 MEAC) at Howard.