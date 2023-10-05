@WildcatReport

Chances are you haven't caught a Howard football game this season, unless you're really getting the most out of your ESPN+ subscription. You’re not alone.

Not only is this the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats of the Big Ten and the Bison from the FCS, it’s also the first time that Northwestern has played an HBCU program in its history. The Wildcats have played 1,284 games over 130 years, but this matchup represents a first.

So, here are 10 things to know about 2-2 Howard, as they prepare to meet Northwestern on Saturday at Ryan Field.





1. They were a late replacement on NU’s schedule

Howard was added to Northwestern’s 2023 schedule just last October as a replacement for a previously scheduled game against New Mexico State. That game with the Aggies was slated for Oct. 28 in Evanston.

But New Mexico State decided to move to Conference USA this season and had to pull out of several games because of it. One of them was against Northwestern, so the Wildcats scheduled Howard to come in for an undisclosed fee.





2. They can score

The Bison have a high-powered offense that is currently ranked fifth in all of FCS in scoring at 39.2 points per game. They also rank among the Top 14 in total offense (434.8 ypg), rushing (214.5 ypg) and in third-down percentage (60.4%).

Howard has put up at least 34 points in three of their four games, including a 65-point explosion against Morehouse, when they totaled a whopping 613 yards of offense. They have beaten Morehouse and Robert Morris this season, and lost to Eastern Michigan and Hampton.

Granted, those statistics have to be taken with a grain of salt, given the competition. But even in their lone game against an FBS foe, EMU from the MAC, they managed 23 points and outgained the Eagles.





3. They gave EMU a tough time

As mentioned above, Howard put up a pretty good fight against Eastern Michigan. They generated more total yards than the Eagles, 398 to 285.

The Bison dug themselves a big hole early, trailing 30-9 at the half, but they roared back to make it a one-score game, 30-23, at the end of the third quarter. EMU clinched the game with a field-goal drive for the only score of the fourth quarter.

The Bison offense moved the ball through the air (194 yards) and on the ground (204) in almost equal measure, and had six plays of more than 20 yards. Their undoing was converting just 1-of-5 fourth downs.



